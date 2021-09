Italian FM in Islamabad to discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Italian would exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan. “Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys.”

Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union and multilateral fora. The two sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms. Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.