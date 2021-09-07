Wheelchair tennis centre soon in Islamabad

KARACHI: Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation Khalid Rehmani has announced that a wheelchair tennis centre would be established in Islamabad soon.

He said that they have already sent two locally manufactured tennis wheelchairs to Islamabad for the centre and two more would be sent soon. “We have one centre here in Karachi. One will be established in Islamabad and later this year another will be built in Lahore,” said Khalid. He said that Lahore’s center would be established by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association.