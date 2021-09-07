Shahram first Pakistani to take part in US 9-Ball Pool C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace cueist Shahram Changezi is set to create history of sorts as he will be making his debut in the prestigious US Open 9-Ball Pool Championship to be held in New Jersey later this month.

Having already participated in the US Open 8-Ball Pool Championship in 2018, he will now become the first Pakistani to take part in the US 9-Ball Pool Championship circuit by taking part in the upcoming event being staged at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City in New Jersey from September 13 to 18.

As many as 256 players will contest the prestigious event in which besides all the leading pool players of the world, World Professional Snooker Champion Judd Trump is also reported to have confirmed his entry.

Having been associated with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Islamabad, for the past few years, Shahram has remained one of the top cueists of the country despite his limited appearances in the national ranking snooker events in the recent past.

“The amount of support and respect I have received from NUST is extraordinary," Shahram said. "Although primarily an academic institution, it offers full support to any student or staff participating in sports. Once again, NUST has stepped up to support me for my US Open 9 Ball Championship 2021 endeavour and I am deeply grateful to them,” he added.

“It is going to be an invigorating experience to compete among the world’s best 256 players. Personally, it is a matter of pride and honour for me to see my name as the first Pakistani cueist to take part in the US Open 9 Ball Championship. I hope my participation will create a stir in the cue sports community in Pakistan and will be a source of increased interest in 9 Ball Pool in the country,” he added.

Shahram was the national ranking champion in 2007 and 2008. He secured bronze medals in the 2010 Asian Games Snooker Team Event in China, the 2015 Asian Team Snooker Championship in Iran and the 2015 World Team Snooker Championship in Pakistan.

Shahram's prominent performances include ending runner-up in the 2008 All Arab 9-Ball Pool Championship in Kuwait and a quarter-finalist in the 2018 US Open Chinese 8-Ball Pool Championship.