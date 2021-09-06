Buzdar to evaluate depts performance on monthly basis

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has warned that negligence and laxity in the government departments will not be tolerated and now they will have to perform besides taking solid measures for resolving people’s problems.

He said that time of lip-service and presentations had passed. Action would be taken against the department, which would fail to perform. Best service delivery would be ensured at any cost, Usman Buzdar said adding that he would personally evaluate the performance of the departments, based on the targets given to them on monthly basis.