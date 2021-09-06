Ejaz calls for following teachings of Jinnah

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday stressed the need for following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit to cope with all challenges facing the country.

Addressing a function held here in connection with Defence Day at NA-131 PTI office, he said that Hindus had not accepted Pakistan since its creation while Modi's extremist thinking made all doubts clear in this regard.

He paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives for the integrity and defence of their motherland. India had always opposed two nation-theory, he added. Ejaz Chaudhry said it was important for the nations to recognise their enemies. Pak Army has played a significant role in keeping the nation united, he said, adding that September 6 (Defence Day) was a symbol in this regard. He also lauded the role of minorities in the development of the country. Earlier, talking about cantonment board elections, he said that it was very important that party representatives with their introduction should convey the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan in all areas of cantonment boards as it would definitely yield positive results. He said that PTI Women Wing had also been mobilised for cantonment board elections.