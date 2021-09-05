3 handcuffed accused killed by rival in Hafizabad court

HAFIZABAD: Three handcuffed accused were killed while two others injured by the firing of their rival in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mian Nadeem Anjum during hearing of a case here on Saturday.

There was an old enmity between Rajput group and Jutt group at Winni village. On the day of the incident, when police presented five handcuffed accused of Rajput group in the court their opponent Jutt group’s Sufian Jutt allegedly opened fire on them. As a result, handcuffed accused Waseem, Nadeem and Rashid were killed on the spot while Imran and Ameer Hamza were injured. Later, the accused along with his accomplice surrendered to the police. After the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the Judicial Complex while Rescue 1122 shifted the two injured accused to a hospital. It is worth mentioning that policemen were deployed at the Judicial Complex gate, but no one checked the accused.

THALASSEMIA PATIENTS: Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has said that serving the suffering humanity is a great act of worship. The free provision of blood and medicines to the children suffering from thalassemia by the Sundas Foundation is an act of worship. He expressed these views during a visit to the Sundas Foundation office and clinic here. Foundation chairman Haji Sarfraz Ahmad, DBA president Altaf Asghar Bhatti, Fakhr Abbas Bhatti advocate, Rana Mudassar advocate, Dr Mubashir Munir and Husnain Ali were also present on the occasion. The DC appreciated the efforts of the Sundas Foundation for treating the children suffering from thalassemia. About 225 sick children are being treated free of cost in the foundation. The centre is working round-the-clock where doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are also present.

SPORTS COMPETITIONS: The district administration and the Sports Department organised badminton competitions for girls at Sports Gymnasium here. Girl students of various educational institutions participated in the competitions. A large number of school teachers and students including District Sports Officer Nabila Cheema, Population Welfare Officer Sajida Mushtaq, Deputy Director Colleges Zahida Akseer, Income Tax Officer Faiza Bashir, TSO Samina Rani watched the badminton competitions. Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorish Saba said that equal opportunities were being provided to the women and girl students in the competitions. District Sports Officer Nabila Cheema said that the first modern ladies fitness club had been set up in Hafizabad by the Punjab Sports Department and the district administration where modern machinery and facilities were available for physical exercise.

She said that the women could improve their health by coming to the ladies gym. In the club all facilities were available, including the facility of ladies instructor for training. Later, prizes were distributed among the winning players.