Three handcuffed accused killed by rival in Hafizabad court

HAFIZABAD: Three handcuffed accused were killed while two others injured by the firing of their rival in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mian Nadeem Anjum during hearing of a case here on Saturday.

There was an old enmity between Rajput group and Jutt group at Winni village. On the day of the incident, when police presented five handcuffed accused of Rajput group in the court their opponent Jutt group’s Sufian Jutt allegedly opened fire on them. As a result, handcuffed accused Waseem, Nadeem and Rashid were killed on the spot while Imran and Ameer Hamza were injured. Later, the accused along with his accomplice surrendered to the police.

After the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the Judicial Complex while Rescue 1122 shifted the two injured accused to a hospital.

It is worth mentioning that policemen were deployed at the Judicial Complex gate, but no one checked the accused.