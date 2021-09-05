Pervez Khattak vows to resolve issues of journalists

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said no effort would be spared to resolve the issues being faced by the journalist community.

He was speaking at “Meet-the-Press” forum of the Nowshera Press Club here.

Nowshera Press Club President Mushtaq Paracha, General Secretary Shahenshah and other office-bearers were present.

On the occasion, the journalists informed the minister about their problems and sought his help to ensure the completion of development work at the media colony in Nowshera.

Pervez Khattak assured the members of the press that he would look into the issues and help complete the uplift work at the media colony. He said that Nowshera would be made a model district.

The defence minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was using all the available resources to provide relief to the have-nots.

He said the government was taking tough decisions for the benefit of the people.

Pervez Khattak said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would usher in an era

of development and prosperity. He said the people placed their trust in the PTI leaders in the last general election.

He beleived that his party would win the 2023 general election with the support of the people and form the next government as well.

The election, he added, would take place on the scheduled time and the incumbent government would complete its five-year constitutional term.