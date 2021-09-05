Woman shot dead by nephew

A man killed his aunt at their house located in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II within the Steel Town police’s limits on Saturday night.

The body was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased was identified as Gulshad, 45.

She had married again after her first husband died in 2012, police said, adding that she was present at her house with her daughter when her nephew arrived and escaped after shooting her. She was shot thrice and died on the spot.

The daughter remained unhurt in the incident. The deceased hailed from Balochistan and the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Suspected burglar arrested

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a house robbery.

According to District West investigations SSP Abid Qaimkhani, Rs25,000 and a wristwatch were recovered from the possession of the suspect, Siraj, son of Abdur Raheem.

The robbery took place on August 21 in Orangi Town. The arrested suspect, along with his companions, decamped with Rs85000 and 15 tolas gold. Raids were under way to arrest his accomplice.