Islamabad closes schools for a week

Islamabad : The Islamabad district administration has announced the closure of all local educational institutions both government and private for a week due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. They will stay closed from September 6 to 11.

In a tweet, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said due to the increasing (pandemic-induced) pressure on hospitals, schools, inter-city transport and indoor gyms had been closed and indoor-outdoor gatherings banned.

The restrictions took effect immediately. On Friday, Islamabad’s total coronavirus cases crossed the 100,000 mark.

In the last 24 hours, 332 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the city.

Earlier in the day, Punjab decided to close all public and private schools in the province from September 6 to 11.