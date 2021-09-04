Land dispute claims life in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A local social and political figure was killed and another person injured in a firing incident on account of a land dispute in the Panyala area in the limits of Nawab Shaheed Police Station on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that the accused Ahmad Saeed, Munawwar and Ghulam Rasul allegedly opened fire, killing Sahib Jan, a local political figure, and injuring one Gul Marjan.

The police arrived on the spot and shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital. The motive behind the killing was said to be a land dispute. The police registered a case against the accused.