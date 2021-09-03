India terrified by Geelani’s funeral

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s crescent and star flew at half-mast Thursday to observe a day of official mourning at the passing away of iconic leader of Kashmiri resistance Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Foreign Office strongly condemned the “barbaric act of snatching of his mortal remains by the Indian occupation forces as his family was preparing for his last rites”.

Pakistan says it will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Calling upon the international community, Pakistan asked it to take serious note of “the unprecedented and egregious situation and hold India to account for its breaches of international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

“It is deeply regrettable that he was not allowed to be buried in accordance with his will, and the wishes of his family members. This shows the highest degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces in complete disregard of civil and human values,” said the Foreign Office.

As the family was preparing for the last rites of Syed Ali Geelani, a heavy contingent of the occupation forces raided his residence in Srinagar, harassed the family members and snatched Syed Geelani’s body. When the family members told the raiding party that Syed Geelani’s will was to be buried in the “Cemetery of Martyrs” in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Syed Ali Geelani’s burial at the place of his choosing.

“Government of India is so afraid of Syed Ali Geelani and what he stood for that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away. This shows the degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces and demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its illegal occupation of IIOJ&K,” said the Foreign Office. A curfew has been imposed in the valley and all internet services snapped.

According to international media reports, Geelani’s family wanted him to be buried at the Cemetery of Martyrs in Srinagar, but Indian authorities did not allow it, fearing agitation from people of IIOJ&K.

He was buried just a few meters away from his house in Haiderpora, Srinagar in the darkness of the night. A small number of people mainly some close relatives were allowed to participate in the funeral prayer and to have a last glimpse. The Indian army had laid restrictions all across the occupied valley to prevent a mammoth gathering on Geelani’s funeral. Kashmiri media reported that Syed Ali Geelani’s body was wrapped in the green and white flag of Pakistan prior to his burial.

“Soon after the news of Syed Ali Geelani’s demise spread out, announcements were made from mosques around Srinagar calling out people to come out of their homes to pay homage to Syed Ali Geelani,” the state-run radio reported.

However, Indian authorities, the report added, used coercive measures to dissuade people from coming out of their homes. Several Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza have been rounded up by the Indian authorities as well.

Minutes before the news of Geelani’s death circulated in Srinagar, the Indian authorities were quick to deploy thousands of soldiers at multiple locations in IIOJ&K, anticipating the arrival of large crowds for the funeral of the departed leader. Internet and calling facilities on all service providers barring government-owned telecommunications service BSNL, remained suspended since Thursday morning, locals said.

Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at the Hyderpora-Peerbagh road, which connects Srinagar’s only airport to the entire valley and was home to Geelani for the past three decades. The streets and roads leading up to his residence were barricaded and dozens of policemen blocked all entries to the leader’s home.

Paying tributes to the Kashmiri leader, the spokesman at the Foreign Office said that the government and people of Pakistan deeply mourn the passing away of the iconic leader of the Kashmiri resistance Syed Ali Shah Geelani under prolonged house arrest in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The nation pays rich tribute to his life-long struggle for justice and freedom.

”Syed Ali Geelani’s unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, is unparalleled. He inspired three generations of Kashmiris in resisting the illegal Indian occupation and unabated tyranny. He was a true voice and hero of the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination, who never lost his ideological moorings for a single moment,” said the spokesman.

He added that Geelani was upright and steadfast, he would never compromise on the just cause that he led throughout his life from the core of his heart. He will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani attended Namaz-e-Janaza in absentia of Syed Ali Geelani in the Lawn of the Parliament House.

Veteran Kashmiri leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi led the funeral prayer in absentia which was also attended by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, Senior AJK Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan and others.

After the funeral prayer, President Alvi told media that Kashmir issue could no more go on the way India was trying to suppress it, rather the Kashmiri people would soon win freedom.

To a question about the snatching of Ali Geelani’s mortal remains by Indian forces, the president said India had not done this merely to Ali Geelani, but with all minorities there were facing similar humiliating treatment. He said that with such discriminatory policies, India was burning a fire within its own which would ultimately annihilate it needing no other to play a role in this regard.

President Alvi said Pakistan could have got Kashmir liberated from Indian occupation, but the country banked upon the commitments by the United Nations which unfortunately were not fulfilled.

On appeal of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq, the Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza of the late Kashmiri leader was also offered across the country.

Three top Kashmiri leaders including Syed Salahuddin, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Engineer Shafiqur Rehman attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Syed Ali Geelani at Aabpara Chowk.

Syed Salahuddin who heads Muttahida Jehad Council said that freedom movement in IIOJ&K would intensify following death of Syed Ali Geelani.

The AJK government announced three days of mourning on the demise of Syed Ali Geelani. The death of the Kashmiri leader was marked with a one-day holiday, while the state flag was hoisted at a half-mast.

Funeral prayers in absentia were offered in all district headquarters of Azad Kashmir which were attended by a large number of people.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Leader of Opposition in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber and others strongly condemned the reports of heavy military siege on funeral of Syed Ali Geelani.

They said it was reprehensible that the Kashmiri people were prevented to attend the funeral of their leader. They said such acts of Indian government could not stop the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. They said Kashmiris would continue the struggle with the ideology of Syed Ali Gilani for the independence of the valley.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of Syed Ali Geelani.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and members of the committee paid homage to the services of Syed Ali Geelani, and said we have lost the great leader of Kashmir freedom movement. The meeting offered Fateha for the elevation of the departed soul.