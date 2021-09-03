Entrance test for MS, PhD conducted by MUET

SUKKUR: The pre-entry test for admission in the MS and PhD programmes at the U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro,was conducted on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor MUET Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Director USPCAS-W Dr Rasool Bux Mahar and other faculty members of the university visited different laboratories established and reviewed the entry test arrangements at the Department of Software Engineering, MUET.

One hundred and fifteen students appeared in the computer-based entry test from all over Pakistan. The successful candidates will be offered admissions in MS and PhD in Hydraulics, Irrigation and Drainage (HID), Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM), Environmental Engineering (Env. Engg.) and Water Sanitation and Health Sciences (WASH) programmes.