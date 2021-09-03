LHC orders govt to punish industries causing pollution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued a detailed judgement regarding conservation of water and environment pollution and ruled that the government should take action against industries causing pollution.

In Its 53-page judgement on a public interest petition moved by advocate Sheraz Zaka , Justice Shahid Karim ruled that the water commission shall take action against industries responsible for polluting the environment.

He observed that reducing environmental pollution is the first responsibility of the state, the government has not taken steps to eliminate pollution that is a failure of the government. The court said the government has not taken concrete steps for the protection of water policy, adding that orders have been issued for non-effective implementation of the protection of the water policy.

According to the decision, ground water was found to be contaminated with arsenic, iron and fluoride. Environmental pollution is causing 1.5 million deaths annually, citing a WHO report in the High Court decision that burning oil and coal caused 7 million deaths in 2020.

The court said that the storage of groundwater has remained for only 25 years, the water emergency policy is a pledge to future generations, it is the responsibility of the government to implement it.

The court said the water commission shall take action against the sugar industry for not installing water treatment plants and appoint environmental inspectors in every district to take action against those factories causing smog. The government shall take action against brick kiln industries not installing Zig Zag technology.

Import and manufacturing of plastic bags are banned and the government shall take action against those factories and shops involved in manufacturing and selling of plastic bags. The government shall formulate the water policy and implement it to conserve water. The government in the past has deliberately failed to protect the environment while the protection of the environment and conservation of water is the fundamental right of every citizen.

The court observed that such a public interest petition should not come to an end and judicial supervisory should continue. The court adjourned the hearing till September 9.