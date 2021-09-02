RDA DG inspects Ammar Chowk project

Rawalpindi: Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Wednesday visited the Ammar Chowk project, says a press release.

The team informed the DG that the project had been started by the Government of the Punjab with the help of RDA and Station Headquarters.

In view of the growing population and traffic congestion, the project has undergone some significant changes, including the addition of twin underpasses, undergrounding of H.T and L.T cables and addition of a new service line and reinforced earth panel. Steps have also been taken to make the surrounding area clean and green.

The project team expressed hope that the project would be completed before the onset of 2022. The project will cost Rs1,307 million. The DG thanked the President Chaklala Cantonment Board Brigadier Qamar Kiyani for playing a vital role in the project.