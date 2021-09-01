Teaching modern sciences to youth key to progress: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that teaching contemporary modern sciences to youth in higher education classes was the key to progress and development.

Chairing a review meeting on the promotion of higher education, he said the federal government would provide all possible assistance to provinces for promoting higher education in the country.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mahmood, besides Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill, Chairman PM’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and other senior officials.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the establishment of Sialkot Engineering University for which the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved Rs 16.69 billion.

The Sialkot Engineering University will be set up jointly by the federal and the Punjab governments for which half of the money and land will be provided by the provincial government.