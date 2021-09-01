Faculty member’s issue: body to probe incident

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday formed a 3-member committee to probe into the recent incident of alleged rude behaviour of a faculty member with the university’s Registrar.

The committee, comprising Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid (head) and members Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari and Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawwar Khan, has been tasked to submit its recommendations/report to the Vice Chancellor within 10 days.

Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) executive committee had strongly condemned the protest rally and language used by employees allegedly on behest of the university administration. The PUASA regretted that the protest was held without hearing the views of both parties.