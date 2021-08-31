Maqsood Jafari’s poetry collection launched

Islamabad:The launching ceremony of Dr. Maqsood Jafari’s book ‘Rozen-e-Diwar-e-Zindan’ organised by the literary and cultural organisation ‘Funkada’ in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Letters(PAL).

On the occasion Farhatullah Babar, former senator, was the chief guest. PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk presided over the function. Farrukh Khan, Member National Assembly, and Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, Managing Director, National Book Foundation, were the guests of honour. Asif Amin Kunjahi was the moderator.

Farhatullah Babar said that I heartily congratulate Dr. Maqsood Jafari on the publication of his poetry collection ‘Rozen-e-Diwar-e-Zindan.’ Dr. Maqsood Jafari is an intellectual and seven languages poet. We are fortunate to be living in the company of such genius working people. A great man is one who is valued and respected by the people.Dr. Maqsood Jafari is one of these lucky people. They are an association and an institution in their own right.

Farhatullah Babar said that the book is the basis of thinking. The book spreads thinking. Without thinking, the moral existence of society does not remain. Dr. Maqsood Jafari is a poet of the same thinking tribe. The purpose of his poetry is to maintain the moral existence of society. He said that in my opinion, Dr. Maqsood Jafari was a successful poet as well as a successful politician.

Farukh Khan, Member National Assembly, said that Dr. Maqsood Jafari lit many ilmi and literary candles. He is a great poet of revolutionary thought. He waged a jihad in the form of poetry against oppression.

While presiding over the ceremony PAL Chairman said that Dr. Maqsood Jaffery is a versatile creator. He struggled in the form of poetry against class oppression and exploitation in the society. Man and respect for humanity are the main themes of his poetry.