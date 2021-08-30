7,209 profiteers fined in Gujranwala div in August

GUJRANWALA: On the direction of Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, the price control magistrates imposed Rs 20.7 million fine on7,209 profiteers in the division in August. As many as 629 FIRs were registered against the profiteers while 260 were arrested. In Gujranwala district, the price control magistrates fined 1,075 profiteers. In Gujrat, the price control magistrates fined 2,088 violators of price lists while in Sialkot, 739 profiteers were fined and 46 were arrested. Similarly in Hafizabad district, 28 persons were arrested and 1,093 were fined. In Narowal, 740 profiteers were fined while 31 FIRs were registered and 12 persons were arrested.