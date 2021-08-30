Woman gang-raped

LAHORE: A married woman was raped by two men in the limits of Sundar police on Sunday.

The accused Babar lured the victim (N) with a job offer and took her to a room in a plaza where he along with his accomplice raped her.

IG Punjab took notice of the incident and sought report from CCPO Lahore. Meanwhile, Sundar police has registered a case against the accused Babar and his accomplice.

The woman had befriended Babar through Facebook.

ARRESTED: Iqbal Town police arrested a youth for teasing a girl in Gulshan Iqbal Park on Sunday.

The accused Faisal tried to give his cell number to the girl who acted prudently and informed the police. Police have registered a case against the accused and put him in lockup.