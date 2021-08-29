Transit policy issued for Afghans, other foreigners arriving in Karachi

A transit policy has been issued for Afghans and other foreigners arriving in Karachi after a meeting was recently held at the V Corps headquarters, where senior law enforcement officials, including the additional inspector general Special Branch Sindh, and the Karachi Division commissioner were also in attendance.

According to officials, the meeting had discussed at length the transit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, as well as what arrangements were to be made for the transit of Afghans and other foreign nationals being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Moreover, the Karachi commissioner had been directed to issue a policy guideline and details of arrangements made for the purpose. The commissioner’s office has issued a letter addressed to the director general Rangers Sindh, the secretary Health Department Sindh, the Addl IGs of Karachi and Special Branch Sindh, the director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh, the DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and others.

The letter referred to the meeting held at the V Corps HQ and said that according to the figures shared during the meeting, around 2,000 people are expected to arrive in Karachi in the next three to four days, and they are expected to stay in transit in the city for a few days.

According to the decisions taken in the meeting, the deputy commissioner District Malir has been requested to make adequate arrangements on an emergency basis in the vicinity of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi for the boarding, lodging, transport and security of Afghans and other foreigners arriving at the airport for transit purposes in coordination with the PDMA and the law enforcement agencies.

Following facilities have been identified to be used for the purpose: the Airport Hotel near the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, the Ramada Hotel near the Jinnah International Airport Karachi and the marquees located near the Jinnah

International Airport Karachi (the exact marquees to be decided by DC District Malir).

The health department has been requested to ensure round-the-clock mobile health units, ambulances and sufficient medical staff at the marquees mentioned above in coordination with the DC Malir.

The chief executive officer K-Electric has been requested to make arrangements for the provision of uninterrupted power supply at the marquees mentioned above in coordination with the DC Malir.

The director FIA Sindh Zone-I has been requested to deploy teams at the above-mentioned facilities to

account for the departing transit passengers in coordination with the DC Malir. The passengers availing the facility of the above-mentioned hotels will themselves bear all the expenses of their stay at those hotels.