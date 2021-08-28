Robber commits suicide to evade arrest in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: An alleged robber committed suicide to evade arrest here on Friday.

On a tip-off, Ferozewala police raided a rented house to arrest two dacoits. To see police accused Qasim allegedly killed himself with a gun while the police arrested the other.

The body of Qasim was shifted to hospital for an autopsy.

According to police, both the accused were involved in dacoity and theft incidents and were living at a rented house.

Steps on to protect rights of overseas Pakistanis: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hussain Ahmad Raza and Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Atif Iftikhar Cheema Friday said solid steps were underway for the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis as they are playing vital role in strengthening our economy.

Addressing a meeting held at the Gujranwala DC office, they vowed to make the committee more effective by adopting solid measures for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

They directed the government departments concerned to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and all complaints about local issues faced by overseas Pakistanis should be resolved as soon as possible.

The meeting was told that some 847 cases have been received on dash board from which 674 have been decided and 88 were under process.

The meeting told that a large number of properties owned by the overseas Pakistanis worth of millions of rupees have been retrieved from illegal occupiers.

MAN DIES IN ROOF COLLAPSE: A man died in a roof collapse incident in Wazirabad on Friday.

Reportedly, the construction work was underway at a house when its one room’s roof collapsed, leaving Akram, 65, dead on the spot and Amir injured.