SHC directs police to arrange visit of missing person’s brother to prison

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed an investigation officer to arrange the visit of a missing person’s brother to Malir prison, who claimed that he came to know through Jins that his brother was kept at the Malir prison.

During the hearing of a petition on the disappearance of Usman Ghani since last year, the SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, inquired from the investigation officer about the progress with regard to the recovery of the missing person.

The investigation officer submitted that efforts were made for the recovery of the missing person but his whereabouts were not found. The investigation officer submitted that the missing person’s brother insisted that he came to know through Jins that his brother was kept at the Malir prison’s Barrack number 9.

The investigation officer, however, stated that the Malir prison had denied the presence of the missing person. The court directed the investigation officer to arrange a visit of the missing person’s brother to the Malir prison, so that he could ascertain the actual position.