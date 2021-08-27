Covid-19 claims 85 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 national positivity on Thursday recorded was 7.4 percent with some 4,553 more people testing positive and 3,413 infected individuals recovering from the deadly virus.

The country in the past 24 hours conducted some 61,446 tests and recorded around 85 deaths due to coronavirus, said recent update from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The COVID positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.