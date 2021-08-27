Electricity workers urge govt to lift ban on recruitment

LAHORE:Electricity workers observed protest day on Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA by holding rallies all over the country. They urged the government to lift a ban on the recruitment of electricity staff.

The workers held rallies in Lahore and other cities. At a large rally in front of Lahore Press Club, the workers carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands, called upon the Prime Minister to intervene to stop the proposed privatisation of the profitable electricity distribution companies. Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union, addressing the rally said the experience of privatisation of KESC, Rawalpindi and Multan private electricity companies and independent power thermal companies had already failed. The workers said a serious shortage of staff and a ban imposed on the recruitment of line staff for years has done much harm to the existing strength of workers. Due to a serious shortage of staff, the workers had to work for long hours which resulted in deaths and accidents. They demanded an increase in pension of workers and in Ad hoc Relief Allowance.