Devolution matters

The controversial census of 2017 is no valid reason for avoiding local government elections anywhere in the country. It is a matter of serious concern that nearly all provincial governments have been using one pretext or another to delay the devolution process so vital for all communities across the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been encouraging provincial governments to give it a go-ahead for the LG elections but the response has been slow and lacking energy. For example, the government of Sindh has informed the ECP that it could not hold the LG elections as it had reservations over the 2017 census results; in fact the PPP chair BilawalBhutto has even said that devolution is not a priority for Karachi. The desire to make changes in LG laws also appears to be a perennial excuse that the provincial governments have been using. Numerous times provincial governments have informed the ECP that they need a few more months to complete the revision in their respective LG laws.

In all provinces the tenure of the previous elected local governments expired long ago. In the absence of elected LGs, most municipal matters have come under the sole purview of government officials or unelected administrators who have assumed their offices without the confidence of the local people living in their areas of municipal administration. With no elected LGs, most development projects suffer from undue delays – resulting in poor infrastructure and non-functioning municipal services such as overflowing gutters and uncovered manholes. For all communities, workable local government systems provide relief from immediate problems that citizens face in everyday life in their homes and streets. Sanitation and sewerage issues are a recurring problem in cities and towns alike in nearly all parts of the country and they need proper oversight and fixing. The same applies to garbage disposal and water supply issues in both rural and urban areas.

Provincial governments in Pakistan have time and again tried to deprive their local governments of decision-making powers to solve people’s problems at the local level. They want to retain most of the administrative powers at the provincial level and that appears to be a major reason behind repeated delays in the holding of LG elections. After the 18th Amendment in the constitution it is the responsibility of all provincial governments to facilitate the holding of LG elections in their respective areas. Empowering LGs is the only advisable and constitutional remedy to the problems of devolution without which no functioning municipal service can enjoy the confidence of citizens. The political parties in power – in all provinces – must show interest in empowering the third tier of government without trying to hold on to as much power as they can. Members of provincial assemblies must be ready to forgo some of their influence and patronage in local matters by accepting the significance of local governments.