Arbitrator arrested in connection with couple’s murder

Police claimed to have made a breakthrough in their investigation of the recent incident of honour killing in Karachi by arresting a suspect on Wednesday.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Shaukat, had played a vital role as an arbitrator during a Jirga held for a compromise between the families of the couple, who had married of their own free will.

Citing the suspect’s statement to the police, officials said that after the Jirga’s success, the woman’s father and two brothers — Asad and Siddiq — went to the couple’s house, where the brothers shot their sister Ruby and brother-in-law Moosa dead in the name of honour.

The suspects then managed to escape from the scene of the crime. Police said that a case had been registered on the complaint of Moosa’s father against Ruby’s father and two brothers. The young couple had been murdered for marrying of their own free will in the SITE Area of Pathan Colony around four days ago. Moosa Khan and Ruby had gotten married after running away from home two and a half months ago.