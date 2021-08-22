Demand to extend tax filing date

KARACHI: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) former vice president Ahsan Bakhtawri has asked Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to extend the date for filing income tax returns from September 31 to December 31, 2021.

“The fourth wave of corona is causing problems for the business community” as business has come to a standstill. “Businesses and offices are unable to fully resume operations due to the month of Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram”, which was why the business community across the country appeals to extend the date.

He hoped that this move would bring peace and contentment to the business community and they would focus on doing business in a better way and submitting more income tax. He further said that due to one month lockdown in Karachi, 50 percent attendance at offices and rising wave of Covid-19, the business community was suffering from instability and dissatisfaction, while environment and tranquillity were of primary importance for submitting returns.

He also appealed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed to take serious note of the proposal and send his recommendations to the finance minister.