Outlaw arrested in Mardan encounter

MARDAN: District police on Friday arrested an outlaw, wanted in a double murder case and attack on cops.

Taking notice of the double-murder, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an investigation team, who conducted raids and arrested Sayyad, a resident of Bat Serai area of Mardan district.

The accused, Sayyad, fired shots on a police party, led by SHO Tajbar Shah, during an encounter in Garhikapura area.

The police also recovered one Kalashnikov along with bullets. The accused had shot dead his uncle Anwar Taj and cousin Sakhi Taj and also injured a passer-by identified as Khan Bacha.

Meanwhile, Ashura Muharram passed peacefully in Mardan district. An official statement said that AIG Trainings Quresh Khan visited the district to witness security arrangements.

The cops, led by DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, patrolled all the procession routes on the 10th day while the entrance and exit points of the district were also checked. The district police thanked media, religious scholars of Sunni and Shia sects, local peace committee, traders and other walks of life for cooperation in peaceful observance of Ashura days.