Youm-e-Ashur today: President, PM, Zardari, Bilawal pledge to follow Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, will be observed on today (Thursday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala. The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the mourning processions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy. In this connection, Taazia and Zuljinah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the Karbala martyrs.

In the federal capital, the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah will be taken out from Markazi Imambargah G6-2 which will terminate at the same place after passing through the traditional route. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message on the occasion said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a symbol of determination and perseverance, and urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with his teachings.

“We have to prepare ourselves for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country,” the president said.

President Alvi said following such pathway leads to the success in the world and the hereafter. He said Ashura has a special place in the hearts of Muslim Ummah among several historic events. On this day, he said, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) along with his family and other devoted companions had sacrificed their lives while fighting the forces of tyranny and oppression. He said the immortal sacrifices had revived the spirit of Islam and even today, such character was a source of inspiration for the believers in the moments of trial and tribulation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message urged the countrymen to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by supporting the truth and justice, besides thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood.

The prime minister said that through his practice, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had proved that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice his life for the cause. He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions were martyred after they refused to accept the aggression of Yazid. He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) preferred martyrdom to bowing before the tyranny.

The prime minister said Yaum-e-Ashur had been a day of significance even before advent of Islam, but its importance increased manifold owing to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while pledging to follow the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), said the PPP will never bow down to dictators and will always stand up to fight them.

“Nawasa-e-Rasool awakened the human consciousness by offering supreme sacrifice for the survival of Islam. At the end the victory belongs to those who raise their voice against oppression, tyranny and injustice,” Zardari said in a message issued from Media Office Islamabad on the occasion of Day of Ashur.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the brave are not those who inflict wounds but they are the ones who bear the wounds with patience and perseverance. He said that Nawasa-e-Rasool and his companions sacrificed their lives in Karbala. He said that Yazid suffered a humiliating defeat and that defeat would continue to embarrass the dictators for all times to come. “The sacrifice offered for the truth and legitimacy does not go to waste,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the tragedy of Karbala reminds us of the universal battle between the good and evil, and the importance of always standing by what is right, irrespective of the consequences because the long arc of history always bends towards good.

Bilawal said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a lesson of courage for the people of the world, and Hussainiyat, is another name for resistance for a noble cause."

He stated that the lesson of Ashura Day is to challenge the Yazidis of our time and to stand up to and fight them like Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Bilawal Bhutto further said that the lessons of courage and sacrifice of the Ahl al-Bayt at Karbala can never be forgotten by humanity. It is a sacrifice that will be remembered till the end of time. "The grief for the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) family is still fresh in our hearts today but this grief does not weaken the followers of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) instead, it serves as a source of courage and strength," he said.