DMC South, SSWMB clean routes of processions

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South has completed all municipal work for the occasion of the 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) lifted garbage from along the routes of different processions held on Wednesday. Acting on directions from Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa, the staff remained on roads for small and big processions taken out on the 9th of Muharram.

According to details shared by the DMC South, the installation of street lights, the upgradation and colouring of footpaths, the installation of footpaths and the removal of wall-chalking work have been completed on the routes where Ashura processions are to be taken out.

Along with the municipal commissioner of the District South Akhtar Ali Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner District South Irshad Ali Sodhar, who also have additional charge of the DMC South administrator, visited the routes of the central Ashura procession to be taken out today through the areas of MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, Radio Pakistan, Eidgah, Light House, Denso Hall, Bolton Market, Bara Imambargah Kharadar Hussainian Iranian.

The deputy commissioner met the managements of different imambargahs, azadari associations and committees of processions. Sodhar said that the management of processions and azadars would be facilitated in all ways they could be. He said all municipal services would be provided to them.

He told the meeting that the lights had been installed and roads paved in the surroundings of imambargahs, mosques and places where Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held on Thursday. The District South administration has provided public toilet facilities to azadars on the routes of the procession to be taken out today. “Staff has been deployed for cleanliness of public toilets,” said Sodhar, adding that the parks department of the DMC South had pruned trees at MA Jinnah Road, Seven Day Hospital, Tibet Centre, Radio Pakistan, Bolton Market, Light House, Denso Hall, Kharadar and other areas where the procession would be taken out.

The purpose of pruning the trees, he said, was to make sure that the procession was monitored through close circuit cameras. Shaikh said the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board was on board to tackle any water leakage issue on the route of the 10th Muharram procession. The board, he said, would take measures on an emergency basis. The DMC South administration has established a control room at RS Capitan Road near the Haqqani Chowk.

SSWMB

The SSWMB also carried out cleanliness work on Wednesday and said that on Thursday for the processions of 10th Muharram the board would keep cleaning the routes of the processions.

According to a press statement from the solid waste management board, it was made sure that all the routes of the procession on Wednesday were being cleaned timely. Lime stone sprays and mechanical sweeping were done along all the routes of the processions.

More than 200 sanitary workers were deployed for the procession that was taken out in the District East on Wednesday. The sanitary workers were immediately lifting garbage from the routes of processions.

Channa has directed all Chinese and local contractors to lift and manage garbage collection to provide relief to citizens as much as they could. The MD of the solid waste management board also ordered keeping the SSWMB complaint centre functional round the clock and making sure that all complaints were addressed swiftly.

He said the relevant officials should remain in coordination with other municipal agencies of the city. He said citizens should message their complaints at the SSWMB’s official WhatsApp number 03181030851, or they submit their complaints at the SSWMB Karachi Complaint application through their mobile phones.