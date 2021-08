ISLAMABAD: The president has appointed Justice Umer Ata Bandial, senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as acting chief justice of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has left for the United States on a private visit.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, senior most judge of the Supreme Court, will act as chief justice of Pakistan during the period CJP Gulzar Ahmed remains abroad, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday.