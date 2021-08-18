SC issues notice to NAB in Khurshid Shah assets case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a reference, filed by it against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah regarding accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

A three-member apex court bench comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the post-arrest bail plea, filed by Khurshid Shah. Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Khurshid Shah, submitted that they had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail on fresh grounds; however, it rejected the plea on July 27, holding that the ground on which the application was filed for bail included the issue to delay in trial as well as point of hardship.

The counsel said that NAB had submitted before the Supreme Court in bail matter of his client that a supplementary reference would be filed in the case and had sought two weeks time to do the needful. The lawyer said NAB had not yet filed any supplementary reference, adding that unnecessary allegations had been levelled against his client, but so far the anti-graft body could not prove those allegations.