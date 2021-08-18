Siraj says wars can be won through ideology, not guns

TAKHTBHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday said that the defeat of the US and other allies at the hands of Taliban and Afghan nation after a long struggle and sacrifices proved that wars were won through ideology, not guns.

Speaking at a condolence reference for those killed by the fatal Covid-19 in Shergarh near here, he said that JI would continue the legal and constitutional struggle to enforce the Islamic system in the country.

“The JI would continue its solo flight and would not become part of any alliance,” Sirajul Haq said, adding that they had congratulated the Afghan Taliban on their victory after consultation with the party leaders.

He alleged that the US had been using Pakistani airspace for the last 10 days and questioned the rulers that how much dollars they had taken from the US for allowing it to use Pakistani airspace against Afghanistan.

Sirajul Haq said that other political parties had ruled over the country for 74 years turn by turn but failed to deliver.

He claimed that the JI was the only party, which could bring about real change in Pakistan. If voted to power, he said, the JI would introduce the interest-free economy and start a blanket accountability drive.

The JI chief said that his party has a unique system of governance that was why the Western countries and the US were against the JI.

The West was against political Islam and had created hurdles in the way of religious parties to stop them from reaching the corridors of power.

He believed that the incumbent government had proved worse than the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and military dictators.

“It has destroyed the economy and damaged every institution in half of its tenure,” he felt.

The JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.