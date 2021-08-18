Woman, ‘lover’ arrested for killing mother

LAHORE:A married woman Sana involved in the murder of her mother and her "lover" Haider Ali have been arrested in Shad Bagh on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the suspect Sana was married to one Arfan Khan and the couple was living with her mother Naseem Bibi. During the course of time, a friend of Arfan, Haider Ali developed relations with Sana. Her mother had stopped Haider Ali repeatedly to visit their house.

It frustrated Haider who shot Sana’s mother dead.thieves: Two suspected bike-lifters were arrested by Shafiqabad police here Tuesday. They were identified as Fahad alias Mana and his accomplice Ali Raza. Police recovered a motorbike, Rs60,000 in cash and four mobile phones from their custody.

Shot dead: A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified bikers in Wahdat Colony here on Tuesday. Azhar Akbar was on his way on Wahdat Road, when two people riding a bike intercepted him and opened fire at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The murder was caught on a CCTV footage. Police said they were investigating the matter.

Hit to death: A 24-year old female factory worker died in a road accident in the Nawab Town area Tuesday. The victim identified as Anam was crossing the road near PCSI society. Suddenly, a speeding motorcyclist hit him. She fell down and received serious injuries. She was shifted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to the morgue.

Headless body: A headless body of an unidentified person, cut into pieces, has been recovered from a garbage pile in Liaquatabad on Tuesday. A passerby spotted the body lying in an empty plot and informed police.

A team rushed to the spot and collected the pieces of the body; however, they could not find the head of the victim. They shifted the pieces to the morgue. Police said that it was a decomposed body. The circumstantial evidence suggested that the body was three to four days old. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and asked the concerned SP to submit a report to him.