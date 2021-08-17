Pakistan-origin international sports stars honoured

LAHORE: Pakistan-origin international sports stars have been recognised by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in the 2nd edition of the Foreign Minister’s Honours List.

As part of his initiative to reach out to overseas Pakistanis, and in the context of the 14 August celebrations, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi honoured 25 overseas Pakistanis. Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza, Australia’s Usman Khawaja and England’s Adil Rashid were among the cricketers named. “Incredibly honored and humbled to be on this list of so many talented individuals. Thanks Foreign Ministry for the recognition,” Raza tweeted.