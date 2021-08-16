GCU to establish Institute of Chemical Sciences

LAHORE : Government College University Lahore is going to establish a modern institute, Institute of Chemical Sciences, which would initially offer Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) and BSc chemical engineering.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the institute, approved by the University’s Syndicate and Academic Council, would comprise three departments: Chemistry, Pharmacy and Chemical Engineering.

“This modern institute would help meet the growing needs of research and quality human resource in different fields, including medicines, affordable energy production and storage technologies, environmental challenges, food security, and supply of clean water,” Prof Zaidi said.

The VC believed that modern research had grown complex and multidisciplinary and it was not possible for a single department to possess all the required knowledge and techniques so this institute for the first time in Pakistan would provide opportunity to the faculty and graduates of chemistry, pharmacy, and chemical engineering under the umbrella of one institute.

“Global academia is moving towards interdisciplinary research, but unfortunately, we are compartmentalizing our disciplines which lead to a narrow vision,” Prof Zaidi said. He stressed that collaboration between experts from different disciplines in the institute would maximise the potential benefits of interdisciplinary for the economic and sustainable development of the country.

The VC said Pharm.D. programme is designed to provide a strong foundation in the biomedical, socio-behavioral, administrative, clinical, and pharmaceutical sciences. “This will ensure that our graduates possess the necessary skillset and knowledge to play a significant role in the evolving health care system of Pakistan and abroad.” Prof Zaidi said.

Prof Zaidi explained that the degree of BSc chemical engineering for planned to address the complex problems of the chemical and allied industries that would improve the quality of life in the country.