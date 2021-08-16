No let-up in overcharging on fruits, vegetables

LAHORE : Increasing trend in the prices of fruits and vegetables continued alongside massive overcharging while the district administration remained unable to control them.

The raids on the vegetable sellers further pushed the prices of perishable up as the government imposed fine on violators and the sellers included the fine amount in the prices of the perishable. The fruits and vegetables are not sold at any point at official rates across the City which exposed the claim of the government to provide relief to the general public from inflation.

This week again mainly increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of onion, garlic, tomato, green chili, ginger, coriander and other vegetables and fruits while chicken price also started increasing after an almost a six weeks downward trend.

This week, the price of chicken live bird was increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs134 per kg, while it sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs194 per kg and sold at Rs210 to 300 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-Grade Rs44 to 46 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs31 to 33 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of garlic local was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs123 to 128 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, garlic Chinese price was not fixed, sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg, garlic Harnai was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 225 per kg and sold at Rs240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Bitter gourd was also unchanged at Rs115 to 119 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 150 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was unchanged at Rs75 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs50 to 70 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Grapes Sundarkhnai was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, grapes gola by Rs5 per kg, was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Pomegranate local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg. Peer was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg.