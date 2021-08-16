DR Congo plane scrapes motorcyclist during landing

Lubumbashi, DR Congo: A motorcyclist had a narrow escape as he was crossing the runway of an airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo when a plane carrying 23 people hit him during landing, the transport ministry said.

The motorcyclist suffered only scratches in the incident on Friday evening at the airport in the southeastern city of Lubumbashi, an AFP correspondent there said.

The Bombardier Q400 plane belonging to Congo Airways hit the motorcyclist as it was landing on a flight from central Mbuji-Mayi.