ISLAMABAD: The station house officer (SHO) of the Golra Police Station has been suspended for showing poor policing and criminal negligence.

Astonishingly, the police have registered criminal cases against two accused, but didn’t round up police officials responsible for criminal negligence. The police, took the accused to E-11/4 without any reason from where they escaped from the backdoor of the house. However, the police high-ups, holding the SHO responsible for the negligence, suspended him.