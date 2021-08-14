3 drown in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Three young men, including two brothers, drowned in a river here on Friday.

Musa Khan, Haris Khan and Aziz Khan, hailing from Peshawar, drowned in the river in Khiyali.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that one of the victims first plunged into the river for swimming and when he drowned, the other two jumped into water to rescue him; however, they also were swept away by the gushing water. The rescue personnel recovered the three bodies from water and took them to District Headquarters Hospital.