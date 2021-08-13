Crescent club win Lahore Inter Club Boxing Tournament

LAHORE: Crescent club with 160 points was the winner of the Lahore Inter Club Boxing Tournament which was held here under the supervision of Lahore Divisional Boxing Association and Punjab Boxing Association.

Organising Secretary Chaudhry Tariq Gujjar said that a record 104 boxers, including school boys, junior boys and girls and youth, elite men and women, participated in different age and weight categories.

Best Boxers: 30 kg School Boy Hammad 57 to 60 kg Junior Yousuf Bajwa from Crescent Boxing Club.

48 kg youth Abdullah Mehboob MNW Boxing Club Gujjarwala, Elite Men's Heart Haider 75 kg Junior Girls 44 kg Shazin Mahmood Youth Category Hurriya Shaukat was declared the best boxer.