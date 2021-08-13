Minorities safe, enjoy religious freedom: Perveen Sarwar

LAHORE:Minorities are safe and have full religious freedom in Pakistan. They play an important role in the country’s development and prosperity. We must fulfill our responsibility to ensure minorities’ protection in the country.

These views were expressed by Begum Perveen Sarwar, Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, and wife of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while addressing an event on the occasion of National Minority Day at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Member Punjab Assembly Jamshaid Thomas, Vice-Chairman Punjab Minority Advisory Council Robinson Aziz Francis, Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman and others participated and a cake was cut to express solidarity with the minorities living in Pakistan. Addressing the event, Begum Perveen Sarwar said all rights are being provided to minorities in Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The flag of Pakistan is green and white. Minority and majority is just a matter of numbers. We are working for the provision of all facilities to the minorities from the platform of the Sarwar Foundation. Our relief activities are for all citizens of Pakistan without any discrimination. All of us have to strive together for a better future for Pakistan, she added. Perveen Sarwar said that today ‘we have to tell the world that all minorities in Pakistan including Sikhs and Hindus have full protection and religious freedom and all government institutions are ensuring the protection of the lives and property of minorities.’ MNA Jamshed Thomas said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy religious freedom but minorities in India are being subjected to oppression and injustice for which the United Nations and other Human Rights organisations should take strict notice.