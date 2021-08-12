Eight cops held hostage, released at Larkana prison

SUKKUR: Eight policemen were tortured and held hostage by prisoners demanding illegal facilities from the administration in the Central Prison, Larkana, on Wednesday.

Reports said a clash took place between the police and prisoners for not allowing a prisoner's mother to meet him by the jail administration.

During the clash, all the jail inmates came out of their barracks. The jail administration sought the assistance of the Larkana Police to control the situation. Meanwhile, DIG Jails Sukkur Raja Mumtaz reached the scene to negotiate with prisoners to get the cops held hostage by the prisoners freed.