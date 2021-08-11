Tree plantation kicks off in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Irrigation and Forest departments jointly launched mass tree planation at the Lift Irrigation Scheme in Charsadda on Tuesday.

The mass tree plantation was launched at ceremony, which attended by provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, Minister for Mine and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, former minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and officials of district administration.

The participants planted saplings to formally inaugurate the mass tree plantation.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the previous governments had never bothered to take steps for controlling pollution and environmental degradation in the country.

They said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken the climate change as a challenge and every year billions of trees were being planted across the country.

The speakers said that the government had prepared a contingency plan for tree plantation and the subsequent look after of trees to ensure growth of trees.

They said that the tree plantation would bring a green revolution and put positive impacts on the environment.