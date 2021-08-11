Roles understanding in conflict resolution emphasised

MARDAN: A four-day training workshop began here at Abdul Wali Khan University on Tuesday where the speakers stressed the need for a proper understanding of the roles in conflict resolution.

It has been organized by the Accountability Lab Pakistan and The Asia Foundation.

Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq, Vice-Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, is presiding over the workshop.

Speaking to the inaugural session, he said the university administration is taking every possible step which can lead to the personal and professional development of the students. He said the workshop is part of such efforts, adding, the university is making all-out efforts to introduce new academic courses and new scholarships to enroll more students.

The vice-chancellor said we have very few people who believe in conflict resolution and peace.

He said that he is proud of his students who are our ambassadors.

“Being Pakistani citizens, we should understand our role in conflict resolution in our society. For this, we need to educate our students through such training workshops so that they are able to understand the issues and take appropriate steps for their resolution,” he went on to add.

The vice-chancellor thanked the Accountability Lab Pakistan and The Asia Foundation for beginning the new Islamic calendar year with such a wonderful workshop.

Provost of the university, Dr Idrees, said there are 14 different student societies in the university which were formed in the wake of violence-related incidents in and around the university.

He said that 40 per cent girl students are members of these societies.

Asif Farooqi, Deputy Director, Accountability Lab, said the lab has established incubation centres in six different public sector universities including Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan with funding from the Asia Foundation and the workshop is part of this project.