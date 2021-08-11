Siraj warns govt against price-hike

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the government against any more increase in electricity and petrol prices.

Addressing party workers at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said the people were unable to send their children to schools due to poverty while rulers who make only two percent of the population were enjoying all luxuries of life. “It is the need of the hour that people start peaceful and democratic struggle against the “corrupt” system and vote for the JI to transform Pakistan into a welfare state,” he said.

The people, he added, had already tested the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP which were the sides of the same coin and status quo forces. Siraj appealed to the people to keep intact the environment of religious harmony during Muharram.