Over 1,000 cops deployed for Muharram in Mardan

MARDAN: District police have chalked out a security plan by deploying more than 1000 cops and assigning special duties to police personnel to ensure the security of processions and imambargahs.

A meeting was held at the office of the district police officer (DPO), with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Yaseen Farooq and DPO Zahidullah Khan in the chair. Police officials, representatives of the business community, peace committee members and Shia and Sunni leaders and scholars attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to upgrade security measures during Ashura Muharram days. The DPO told the meeting that more than 1,000 police officers and personnel had been deployed across the district for the security during Muharram days. He added that special checking points would be set up on various highways and entrance and exit points of the district. The DPO added that special duties had been assigned to police while their holidays have been cancelled to perform duties during Muharram.