Tractor industry demands refunds

LAHORE: Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) on Monday accused the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its sub-organs of creating unfair hurdles and using delaying tactics to clear the billions of rupees’ sales tax refunds of the tractor industry.

PAAPAM Chairman Abdul Rehman Aizaz and the Senior Vice Chairman Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, lodged their complaint with Federal Minister of Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Secretary Industries and Production Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar to seek support in this regard.

The delegation apprised the ministry that more than Rs6 billion sales tax refunds of tractor manufacturers and their inter-connected vending industry were being held for the last 18 months by the FBR on one pretext or the other.

This, they said was choking the industry’s value chain, including the vending industry. The delegation was very kindly assured of the immediate release of the sales tax refunds, due for a long time.