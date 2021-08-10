Over 1000 cops deployed for Muharram in Mardan

MARDAN: District police have chalked out a security plan by deploying more than 1000 cops and assigning special duties to police personnel to ensure the security of processions and imambargahs.

A meeting was held at the office of district police officer (DPO), with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Yaseen Farooq and DPO Zahidullah Khan in the chair.Police officials, representatives of the business community, peace committee members and Shia and Sunni leaders and scholars attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to upgrade security measures during Ashura Muharram days.The DPO told the meeting that more than 1,000 police officers and personnel had been deployed across the district for the security during Muharram days.

He added that special checking points would be set up on various highways and entrance and exit points of the district.The DPO added that special duties had been assigned to police while their holidays have been cancelled to perform duties during Muharram.

All the SHOs have been directed to perform duty on roads within their police station limits and check any suspicious vehicles and persons.He said that besides the police, public should also keep abreast of the situation around them and if they notice any suspicious person or activity, they should immediately report to the local police or control room number 0937-9230065.

The religious scholars were requested to play a role in maintaining law and order and cooperate with the administration during Muharram.On the occasion, all the participants assured cooperation to police to maintain the law and order in the district during Muharram.